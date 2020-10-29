Andhra Pradesh

Governor wishesMuslims on Milad-un-Nabi

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, being celebrated on Friday.

“I extend my warm greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to the mankind. The Prophet’s mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellow countrymen with faith, trust, care and compassion. May the birthday of Prophet Mohammad usher in peace and goodwill amongst all," Mr. Harichandan said in his message, according to a release.

