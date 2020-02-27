Governor urges youth tobe agents of social change

Calling upon youth to stand up for the rights of common people and downtrodden communities, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said graduates should be mindful of the welfare of these sections.

“Everyone talks of fundamental duties, but what about the rights of common people and downtrodden people? Do they have the strength to knock on the doors of courts? ’’ Mr. Harichandan said in an extempore address at the 35 and 36th convocations of Acharya Nagarjuna University on Thursday.

The Governor also made a reference to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and hailed the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Governor said he has seen Andhra Pradesh as one of the progressive and modern States which continues to sustain the legacy of pursuing knowledge and scholarship.

A.P. too had played a leading role in the freedom struggle and continued to produce a number of outstanding leaders and parliamentarians enriching democracy and the discourse of social and cultural enrichment.

The Governor also praised the role ANU Acharya Nagarjuna University has been playing in moulding students.

Calling upon graduates to chart their own course, Mr. Harichandan, quoting Gautama Buddha, said: “Be your own light.”

Innovation mantra

The Governor said it was only through innovation, research and development that India could initiate positive transformation in the world and address the problems of poverty, unemployment and discrimination.

“The shortage of faculty has become a severe constraint in the pursuit of excellence in education. Across the nation there is a shortage of 50 % in all universities and colleges,” he said.

Chairman, DRDO and secretary to Department of Defence G. Sateesh Reddy, who was the chief guest, could not make it.

Minister for Human Resource Development A. Suresh said the State government had been working in a mission mode for the development of higher education. Changes in curricula and introduction of degree honours would go a long way in making graduates employable.

Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar said the university is now accredited with NAAC ‘A’ grade and offers 66 PG programmes, and M. Phil and Ph. D research programmes in 48 disciplines. At the convocation, 228 gold medals, 18 prizes, 2,670 PG and graduate certificates and 178 Ph.D candidates were awarded certificates.

Registrar K. Rosaiah and deans were among those present.