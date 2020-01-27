Andhra Pradesh

Governor takes stockof situation in State

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetharam greeting Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and appraised him of the developments in the Assembly.

Speaker, Council chief summoned to Raj Bhavan

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Sunday summoned Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed to the Raj Bhavan and enquired about the developments in both Houses.

Mr. Harichandan also took stock of the situation from the government, and is likely to submit a report to the Centre on the situation arising out of the government’s decision on decentralisation of capital.

The Governor enquired with Mr. Seetharam about the Bills passed in the Assembly on decentralisation and repeal of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

The Speaker apprised Mr. Harichandan about the legislative business on the cards.

Mr. Shariff is understood to have explained about the two Bills which came to the Council from the Assembly and their reference to a select committee.

Report to Centre

Mr. Harichandan also summoned Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and asked about the developments from the government side.

The Governor, through different sources, is taking stock of the situation on the activities of various political parties and the law and order situation in the State. After observing the situation in the Assembly and the Council on Monday, Mr. Harichandan will submit a report to the Home Ministry, sources said.

