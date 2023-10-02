Governor S. Abdul Nazeer pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri at Raj Bhavan

October 02, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th Birth Anniversary and garlanded his portrait at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on October 2.

He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 119th Birth Anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Gandhi Jayanti was observed all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-violence’ as he fought against the Britishers through non-violence and satyagraha and won the freedom for the country.

The Governor said Shastriji was a humble, soft-spoken but a strong leader, whose call, “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”, inspired the entire nation.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan offered floral tribute at the portraits.