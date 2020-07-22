Governor orders the reinstatement of N. Ramesh Kumar as SEC

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed the government to take necessary action for the reinstatement of N. Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner (SEC) as per the High Court judgement dated May 29.
This was communicated to Mr. Ramesh Kumar by the Governor's secretary two days after the former submitted a representation to the Governor seeking his restoration as SEC.
During its hearing on July 17 on the contempt petition filed by Mr. Ramesh Kumar, the High Court said he was at liberty to represent his case to the Governor. Accordingly, he met the Governor on July 20.
It was stated in the letter sent to Mr. Ramesh Kumar on July 21 that the government has been instructed to implement the High Court judgment which came in his favour.
The Governor's direction came at a time when the Special Leave Petition filed by the government against the High Court verdict and it's application for staying the contempt proceedings initiated by Mr. Ramesh Kumar are pending disposal in the Supreme Court.
The High Court had on May 29 struck down the AP Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 through which the government curtailed the tenure of SEC from five to three years and the consequent appointment of Madras High Court retired judge V. Kanagaraj as new SEC.
The court had then ordered that Mr. Ramesh Kumar should be restored as SEC, which was challenged in the apex court by the government, which asserted that his act of self-restoration as SEC was beyond the conceivable mandate of law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath