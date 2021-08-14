Andhra Pradesh

Governor felicitates Rajani, Sindhu and Satwik

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitating P.V. Sindhu, E. Rajani and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGMENT

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated P.V. Sindhu, E. Rajani and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy for winning medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games – 2020.

Mr. Harichandan presented mementos to the three Olympians at a function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday. He praised them for winning the medals and wished them more success in the future. The Olympians said they were happy to receive the honours from the government and from different sections of people, and said that they would try their best to achieve more success and bring laurels to the country.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director N. Prabhakar Reddy were present.


