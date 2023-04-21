Governor extends Ramzan greetings

April 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed Ramzan greetings to the Muslim brethren in the State.

“On the solemn occasion of the culmination of holy month of Ramzan as Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my wishes to all the Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh. Ramzan is a period of devotion, fasting, charity-giving and self-accountability,” the Governor said in his message on Friday.

Ramzan is also a festival of forgiving, where every Muslim gets closer to the God. The teachings of the Holy Quran have shaped the society over the ages. “On this Holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of all, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths,” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.