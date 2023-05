May 23, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed grief over the demise of eminent Telugu story writer and novelist Kethu Viswanatha Reddy who died in Ongole on Monday.

Viswanatha Reddy won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1996 and was honoured with YSR Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for his contribution to Telugu literature, the Governor said in a statement. He offered condolences to the bereaved family members.