Governor asks IRCS to enlighten people on dos, dont’s

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed the Indian Red Cross Society to step up its activities and create awareness among the people in preventing COVID-19. He asked the society to focus on food and medical services to the needy during the lockdown period.

Participating in a meeting with IRCS Andhra Pradesh Chairman A. Sridhar Reddy at the Raj Bhavan on Friday, Mr. Harichandan asked the society members to take up joint activities with Medical and Health Department staff, philanthropists and the non-governmental organisations during the health emergency.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy said the IRCS was distributing pamphlets on dos and dont’s, and was distributing food and water packets to labourers, beggars and the homeless. The staff distributed face masks to the daily wage labourers, he said and asked the people to call toll-free No.18004251234, in emergency.

Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena and IRCS Vice Chairman participated in the meeting.