HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government urged to encourage artists

July 17, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Young visitors going round an art exhibition organised by members of the Forum for Artists, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Young visitors going round an art exhibition organised by members of the Forum for Artists, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Members of the Forum for Artists on July 16 (Sunday) urged the government to extend support to the artists in the State.

Speaking as part of ‘Kalayagna - Jeevana Rekhalu’, organised by the forum members at Balotsava Bhavan, honorary president of MSME Industries Association B. Venkata Rao said the government should encourage artists, who could play the role of a catalyst and draw attention to the challenges society’s most vulnerable face.

Basavapurnaiah Vignan Kendram member Pinnamaneni Muralikrishna, Golla Narayana Rao from Polavarapu Sanskritika Samithi and renowned cartoonist T. Venkat Rao also addressed the participating artists.

Artist Sesha Brahmam said government encouragement would help them improve their financial status. A live demonstration of water colour painting by Eluru-based artist Madhusudhan Rao evinced interest of many students and youngsters.

Later, the artists were given certificates and mementoes. Forum members A. Sunil Kumar, A. Giridhar, Kalasagar, Spoorthi Srinivas, Ramesh, Swathi, Poornima, Sudha Rani and others participated.

Related Topics

Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.