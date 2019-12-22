Government planing to increase number of districts to 25

YSR Congress Party general secretary and Rajya Sabh member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Saturday defended the proposal to create three capitals and announced that the government was planing to increase the number of districts to 25.

Speaking at the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party office here, he said the exercise for increasing number of districts from 13 to 25 had already begun.

Mr. Reddy, AP Government's Special Representative in New Delhi, said the Chief Minister wanted to set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital at Amaravati and Judicial capital at Kurnool and increase the number of districts to 25 to ensure decentralised development.

The YSRCP had promised to create one district in each Lok Sabha constituency during the general election held in April.

Mr. Reddy said the decision on making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital was a gift of Mr. Jagan to the people of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the move on setting up of three capitals was a unique decision. He said Andhra Pradesh would be the first State to have three capitals.

He said the Chief Minister's idea had been welcomed by all sections of people. He said there was festive atmosphere in North Andhra over prospects of Visakhapatnam becoming the administrative capital.

Mr. Rao said the YSRCP government had done more than TDP’s five-year regime within five months of coming to power.

A blood donation camp was organised to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister. Saris were distributed to destitute women.

YSRCP MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, North Constituency in-charge K.K. Raju, senior leader Koyya Prasada Reddy, women wing city president Garikina Gowri and others were present.