Government has put in heart and soul in fulfilling its promises: Governor Abdul Nazeer 

February 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In his last address to the joint session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Council, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has asserted that the State Government has put its heart and soul in fulfilling its promises. The Government has succeeded in achieving all round development, including economy, and in all spheres of life. “The economy of the State continues its encouraging trend, recovering swiftly from COVID fall out,” he said, adding, “all the three sectors of the economy — Agriculture & Allied, Industries and Services depict significant growth performance.”

The Governor, addressing the first day of Interim Budget session on February 5, said the Government has so far presented four budgets and implemented a slew of welfare and development programmes for the benefit of hitherto neglected sections. “The results of the government efforts were conspicuous in all outcomes.

The NITI Aayog in their recent discussion paper jointly published with UNDP and Oxford Policy and Human Development initiative on Multi-dimensional Poverty, has projected a steep decline in the Poverty Head Count Ratio in Andhra Pradesh to 4.19% in 2022-23 from 11.77% in 2015-16. The economy to register higher overall growth.

“The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at Current prices has moved up from ₹2,19,518 in 2022-23 to ₹2,42,479 in 2023-24 demonstrating an impressive growth rate of 10.43%,” he said.

Outlining the government’s achievements during the last five years, the Governor stated that all the development and welfare measures put in place for welfare of the poorest, most vulnerable, under-privileged and remotest are exactly on these lines and there is every need to continue the development momentum till the future generations enjoy its fruits perennially.

“All put together, the Government has extended financial support to all the eligible persons irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, region, gender and political affiliation on saturation basis in a time bound, transparent and corruption free manner and delivered various Welfare benefits amounting to a total of ₹4.23 lakh crore through DBT and Non-DBT mode since June 2019, he said, adding, “I am hopeful that the people’s cooperation and strong support will continue in future also for continuing the development momentum.”

“The Government has touched every section of the society, especially the under-privileged, vulnerable and those in need of support. Be it the farmer, the unemployed youth, the auto driver, the weaver, senior citizens, women, children or any other member who is socially and economically backward, has benefited in one way or the other from my Government. Installing the 206 feet Statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar stands as a testimony to the Government’s commitment to Social Justice, equality and empowerment,” he added.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram and Council Chairman K. Moshen Raju were present. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP members thumped the Benches as and when the Governor spoke about the achievements, while the Opposition jeered at the speech. The Telugu Desam Party members walked out saying the Governor’s speech was full of fallacies.