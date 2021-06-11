Government fines ₹75 lakh on Sai Sudha hospital, books officials

The investigation into alleged medical negligence begins, medical records seized.

East Godavari Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi on Friday imposed a fine of ₹75 lakh on Kakinada-based Sai Sudha hospital management for cheating a COVID-19 patient by collecting the treatment fee of ₹14 lakh. The patient, O.Satyanarayana, 53, was declared dead at the hospital on May 20.

Responding to a complaint by the victim’s family, Ms. Kirthi on Friday investigated the issue in the presence of Sai Sudha Hospital Managing Director Dr.Vadrevu Ravi and the petitioner. Dr. Vadrevu Ravi is the President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA-Kakinada).

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Kirthi has said; "The fine of ₹75 lakh has been imposed on the Sai Sudha hospital management for violating the COVID-19 treatment guideline. It has also been directed to return ₹11 lakh to the victim’s family".

Additional DMHO has said that the hospital would be seized if any further violations would be exposed in the investigation being carried out simultaneously by the State government and the police.

Investigation

In a separate complaint lodged by the victim’s family,Kakinada City police have registered cases against Dr. Vadrevu Ravi and Sai Sudha Hospital Manager Mr. Kalam under IPC section188, 420 and 384, the Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Acts.

III-Town Circle Inspector S.R.Koteswara Rao told The Hindu: "The medical treatment records of the deceased, O.Satyanarayana, have been seized from the hospital and sent to the Health Department to investigate the alleged medical negligence".

Mr. Koteswara Rao has added that the hospital authorities did not issue any mode of bills to the patient. The police have intensified the investigation into the alleged violations of the COVID-19 treatment and fee guidelines by the Sai Sudha Hospital.