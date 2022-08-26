Andhra Pradesh

Government ensuring best infra for JNTU, says new V-C

G.V.R. Prasada Rao taking charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-GV in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

G.V.R. Prasada Rao taking charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-GV in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R .Prasada Rao who formally took charge as Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Gurujada Vizianagaram on Thursday said that the State government was giving utmost priority to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for the new university.

Addressing a meeting here, he asked both teaching and non-teaching staff to strive hard to meet the expectations of the government and enhance the image of JNTU-GV.

He said that the new university would take all steps to improve academic standards in all affiliated colleges in accordance with AICTE norms and guidelines. JNTU-GV Registrar G. Swami Naidu and University Colleges’ Principal K. Srikumar attended the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
government
universities and colleges
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 5:07:42 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/government-ensuring-best-infra-for-jntu-says-new-vc/article65810604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY