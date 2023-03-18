HamberMenu
Government employees gear up for ‘work-to-rule’ protest from March 21 in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati to announce its future plan of action in the State conference on April 5

March 18, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Saturday said the ongoing agitation by the employees would continue till the government met their demands.

He urged the employees to participate in the proposed ‘work-to-rule’ protest from March 21.

“Under this form of protest, all employees will stick to the 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. work hour schedule, and nobody will work beyond it,” he said.

As part of the ‘Cheyyi cheyyi kalupudam’, an initiative to drum up support of the employees of all the government departments, the APJAC leaders had been visiting various offices.

On Saturday, they addressed the employees of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and urged them to attend duties sporting black badges till April 5.

He demanded an assurance in writing from the government on payment of the arrears towards various heads to the employees.

He said the JAC would announce its future plan of action in the State conference scheduled on April 5.

