Government appoints three more Special Public Prosecutors to deal with Chandrababu Naidu cases

Issuing a G.O. to this effect, the government says the aim is to deal with the heavy workload of petitions in the trial court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court

October 13, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

To deal with the heavy workload of petitions in the trial court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the State government has allocated three more officers as Special Public Prosecutors to the Economics Offence Wing (EOW) of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) on October 13 (Friday).

As the CID was investigating various cases filed against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Home Department issued G.O. Rt. No. 1136 appointing the Special Public Prosecutors.

Accordingly, Yadavalli Naga Vivekananda, Government Pleader (attached to the Advocate General and Senior Standing Counsel, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Cr. No. 29/2021 of the CID in the Siemens Projects Skill Development Scam case.

T.M.K. Chaitanya, Government Pleader for Home Department was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Cr. No. 24/2021 of the CID in AP FiberNet case.

Sattipalli Dhushyanth Reddy, Additional Public Prosecutor at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, was appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Cr. No. 16/2022 of the CID in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) and Master Plan scam and Cr. Nos. 14 and 15 of 2020 of the CID in the Amaravati Assigned Lands cases.

Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Home Department, said that further allocation of work among the the officers would be determined by the Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / investigation

