Goutham Reddy was pro-industry: trade bodies

VIJAYAWADA

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-A.P. chairman D. Tirupathi Raju expressed condolences on the demise of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and said the Minister was a good friend of the CII.

The CII had the opportunity to work with Goutham Reddy on strategic imperatives for development of the State and promoting it as an investment destination. He played an instrumental role in framing the Industrial Development Policy 2020-23.

A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation president P. Krishna Prasad said in a press release that Goutham Reddy was a proactive and pro-industry Minister who had just completed a successful trip to the Dubai Expo where he inked investment deals worth ₹10,350 crore. He was a popular leader and a thorough gentleman, Mr. Krishna Prasad added.