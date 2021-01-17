‘Gopuja’ sees active participation of youth

A large number of youngsters actively participated in Kanuma and Mukkanuma festivals this year. A ‘Gopuja’ (cow festival) also witnessed the participation of many people.

“We are aware that cows form an integral part of the family, particularly in villages. They are also a source of livelihood. The cow festival was an opportunity for us to decorate and worship them,” said H. Asha of Nagaram. She had come with her family and friends to her native place of Nagarampalli village in Vajrapukotturu mandal, where she told The Hindu that the cow festival helped her friends learn the important role played by cows in villages.

“Even during the period of Rigveda, the importance of cows was explained very well. The continuation of the festival even in the current times is a good sign for future generations,” said G.V. Swami Naidu, founder of Gurajada Educational Society. “We constructed a Goshala (cow shelter) on our college premises to make children know the importance of cows in society,” he said.

Mangalampalem village of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district also wore a festive look. Villagers involved local college students in the cow festival. “Such festivals help make children know the importance of respecting animals,” said Raparthi Jagadish Babu, founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust. Venkatapadam Hospital managing director M. Venkateswara Rao, who owns a few cows, also performed Gopuja in Vizianagaram.