Gopalamitras demand posts in village secretariats

Gopalamitras, who have taken the artificial insemination programme to dairy farmers at the grassroots level, staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday demanding that the State government suitably accommodate them in the village secretariats.
Leading the protest, Gopalamitras’ Association Prakasam district president M. Veeranjaneyulu said they had put in up to 20 years of service to improve productivity of livestock at the village level by ensuring quality inputs, including nutritious feed and fodder seeds, to more than 30 lakh dairy farmers in the State. Yet they lacked job security.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised during his padayatra to do justice for them, Mr. Veeranjaneyulu said, adding it was time to redeem his promise to over 2,800 Gopalamitras in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.