Andhra Pradesh

Gopalamitras demand posts in village secretariats

Seeking employment: Gopalamitras staging a protest in Ongole on Thursday.

Seeking employment: Gopalamitras staging a protest in Ongole on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: kommurisrinivas

more-in

‘CM should keep promise made during padayatra’

Gopalamitras, who have taken the artificial insemination programme to dairy farmers at the grassroots level, staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday demanding that the State government suitably accommodate them in the village secretariats.

Leading the protest, Gopalamitras’ Association Prakasam district president M. Veeranjaneyulu said they had put in up to 20 years of service to improve productivity of livestock at the village level by ensuring quality inputs, including nutritious feed and fodder seeds, to more than 30 lakh dairy farmers in the State. Yet they lacked job security.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised during his padayatra to do justice for them, Mr. Veeranjaneyulu said, adding it was time to redeem his promise to over 2,800 Gopalamitras in the State.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Ongole
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 7:42:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gopalamitras-demand-posts-in-village-secretariats/article28789423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY