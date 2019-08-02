Gopalamitras demand posts in village secretariats

Gopalamitras, who have taken the artificial insemination programme to dairy farmers at the grassroots level, staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Thursday demanding that the State government suitably accommodate them in the village secretariats.

Leading the protest, Gopalamitras’ Association Prakasam district president M. Veeranjaneyulu said they had put in up to 20 years of service to improve productivity of livestock at the village level by ensuring quality inputs, including nutritious feed and fodder seeds, to more than 30 lakh dairy farmers in the State. Yet they lacked job security.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised during his padayatra to do justice for them, Mr. Veeranjaneyulu said, adding it was time to redeem his promise to over 2,800 Gopalamitras in the State.