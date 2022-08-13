Good response to AIR-Vijayawada programme on Azadi fete
In keeping with the spirit of the initiatives launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the All India Radio, Vijayawada, aired hundreds of programmes on freedom fighters and places associated with the freedom struggle like Alluri Sitharama Raju and Cheerala Perala Movement.
In a statement on Saturday, head of the Regional News Unit, G. Kondala Rao, said a quiz programme on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised from March 12, 2021 for 75 weeks received good public response.
