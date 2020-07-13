Good rains raise hopes of farmers in Anantapur, Kurnool districts

Sowing operations are in the districts of Kurnool and Anantapur are in full swing, thanks to the good rainfall for the past one week.
Hundri river yielded some water flow (110 cusecs) for a couple of days into the Srisailam Dam before stopping on Sunday. At Sunkesula Barrage, people gathered to witness the water collected this monsoon season. There were, however, no outflows from Sunkesula and Jurala, which feed the Srisailam Reservoir.
The total rainfall in Kurnool district was 159 mm on Sunday, with an average of 2.9 mm rainfall in 14 mandals. The highest recorded was 32.2 mm in Peapully and the lowest of 1.mm was in Kolimigundla mandal.
In Anantapur district, 49 of the 63 mandals recorded excess rainfall, while 13 recorded normal. Against the 89.7 mm normal rainfall for the monsoon season from June 1, the district recorded 142 mm, an excess of 58.3%. On Sunday, the total rainfall recorded was 183 mm in Anantapur and 42 mm in Vajrakarur mandal, with the average rainfall for the district standing at 2.9 mm. Hagari and Vedavathi rivers saw water flow in July after many years.
Groundnut sowing was started in Anantapur district with more than three lakh hectares already sown by Saturday.
