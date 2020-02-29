Andhra Pradesh

Gold seized at Vizag airport

The gold biscuits seized by the Customs officials at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The gold biscuits seized by the Customs officials at the airport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.  

Customs officials seized 1,166 gm gold in the form of 10 biscuits from two U.P.-based passengers here on Saturday.

The officials put the estimated value of gold seized at ₹51.5 lakh. The two passengers were arrested.

Sources said that one of the accused, who was travelling from Dubai to Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad, handed over the gold in flight to his accomplice travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

Based on credible information, they were detained and questioned.

In January this year, the officials had seized 800 gm gold being smuggled in paste form and whose value was put at ₹20 lakh. Investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 8:46:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gold-seized-at-vizag-airport/article30952016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY