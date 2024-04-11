GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Going likely to get tough for YSRCP in Chandragiri with realtor joining TDP

‘Dollars’ Divakar Reddy formally joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday

April 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, right, with Tirupati-based realtor ‘Dollars’ Divakar Reddy, centre, after the latter formally joined the party in Tirupati on Thursday. Chandragiri TDP candidate P. Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), left, is also seen.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, right, with Tirupati-based realtor ‘Dollars’ Divakar Reddy, centre, after the latter formally joined the party in Tirupati on Thursday. Chandragiri TDP candidate P. Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), left, is also seen. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tirupati-based realtor ‘Dollars’ Divakar Reddy formally joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, April 11.

Mr. Naidu welcomed the young leader and a leading businessman into the party fold and asked him to work seriously for the party’s victory in the contiguous constituencies of Tirupati, Chandragiri and Srikalahasti.

It may be recalled that Mr. Divakar Reddy himself was an aspirant for the prestigious Chandragiri ticket and tried his best to wrest it. However, as the ticket was already confirmed to the TDP constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (alias Pulivarthi Nani), Mr. Chandrababu Naidu asked Mr. Divakar Reddy to extend cooperation to Mr. Nani and ensure his victory.

A native of Perumallapalle village in Tirupati Rural mandal, Mr. Divakar Reddy’s entry into active politics ahead of the general elections is seen as an attempt to poach the vote bank of Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, the YSRCP candidate for Chandragiri constituency, who hails from Thummalagunta in the same mandal.

Similarly, political analysts feel that Mr. Divakar Reddy will wield his clout with the locals to lure the Reddy voters into the TDP fold. Mr. Naidu is learnt to have assured ‘due recognition’ to Mr. Divakar Reddy after winning the elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.