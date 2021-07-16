Godavari floods: East Godavari police gear up to evacuate people from Agency

Boating operations have been stopped from the Devipatnam point

East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Friday said that people affected by the Godavari floods would be evacuated from the East Godavari Agency from Saturday.

Mr. Ravindrananth Babu on Friday inspected villages surrounding the Devipatman police station on the bank of the Godavari in Rampa Agency. Accompanied by the local police, Mr. Ravindranath Babu inspected the flood situation at Gubbalammapalem, China Ramanayyapeta, Veeravaram, Dendangi, Koyyuru and Devipatnam areas by boat.

“We are preparing to evacuate the affected families in the villages surrounding Devipatnam beginning from Saturday. The local teams are ready for the evacuation operation,” he said. By Friday morning, the floodwaters entered Devipatnam village and officials have been alerted by the police to avoid any untoward incident.

Backwaters

Devipatnam area is one of the most affected pockets from the backwaters of the Polavaram irrigation project as well as floods in the Godavari in East Godavari Agency.

The boating operations have also been stopped from the Devipatnam point.