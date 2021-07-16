Andhra Pradesh

Godavari floods: East Godavari police gear up to evacuate people from Agency

East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu (right) takes stock of flood situation at Devipatnam in East Godavari Agency on Friday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Friday said that people affected by the Godavari floods would be evacuated from the East Godavari Agency from Saturday.

Mr. Ravindrananth Babu on Friday inspected villages surrounding the Devipatman police station on the bank of the Godavari in Rampa Agency. Accompanied by the local police, Mr. Ravindranath Babu inspected the flood situation at Gubbalammapalem, China Ramanayyapeta, Veeravaram, Dendangi, Koyyuru and Devipatnam areas by boat.

“We are preparing to evacuate the affected families in the villages surrounding Devipatnam beginning from Saturday. The local teams are ready for the evacuation operation,” he said. By Friday morning, the floodwaters entered Devipatnam village and officials have been alerted by the police to avoid any untoward incident.

Backwaters

Devipatnam area is one of the most affected pockets from the backwaters of the Polavaram irrigation project as well as floods in the Godavari in East Godavari Agency.

The boating operations have also been stopped from the Devipatnam point.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2021 11:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/godavari-floods-east-godavari-police-gear-up-to-evacuate-people-from-agency/article35374214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY