Goa called ‘Pearl of the Orient’ for its natural beauty, says A.P. Governor

Abdul Nazeer participates in Goa Statehood Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

May 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Artistes performing Goan dance during the Goa Statehood Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday participated in the 36th Goa Statehood Day celebrations at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here. The programme was held to commemorate Goa attaining its full Statehood on May 30, 1987, be becoming the 25th State in India.

Though India gained Independence in 1947, Goa remained under Portuguese rule for another 14 years. The Indian armed forces eventually liberated it on December 19, 1961, through Operation Vijay.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said that Goa was being called the ‘Pearl of the Orient’ for its splendid natural beauty and was known for its vibrant culture, breathtaking beaches and hospitality. The State contributed greatly to the development of the nation, he said.

The Governor further said the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ programme, under which the formation days of different States and UTs were being celebrated, aimed at forging a strong relationship and bonding among the people of the country, and enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding through the concept of oneness by enriching the spirit of national integration, fraternity and universal brotherhood.

Ms. Md. Wajeeha Tarannum, G. Tejaswi, Sk. Haseena and U. Kalyani enthralled the audience with their Goan dance. Students Mansi Maruti Harkare, Sahil Betigen, Pooja Vishwakarma and Shantashree Nerekar of Goa, studying in various educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, spoke on the occasion and shared their experiences.

