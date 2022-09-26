‘Global Grace Cancer Run’ in Vijayawada on October 9

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday urged the people to take part in the run being organised by the Grace Cancer Foundation in the city on October 9 to spread awareness on cancer. It is the fifth edition of the event.

Mr. Seetharam, along with Andhra Pradesh Fibernet Chairman P. Gautham Reddy, released the poster for the 'Global Grace Cancer Run'.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Seetharam said the event would be organised on the BRTS Road. Similar cancer awareness programmes would be organised at 450 locations in over 130 countries on October 9.

He appreciated the contribution of Grace Cancer Foundation towards cancer awareness through various activities across the globe. He said the foundation had donated over 20 lakh masks and 500 oxygen concentrators to the State during the coronavirus pandemic.