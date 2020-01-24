Andhra Pradesh

Give wide publicity about Disha Act: Collector

District Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal releasing Disha-Act poster in Vizianagaram on Friday.

District Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal releasing Disha-Act poster in Vizianagaram on Friday.  

more-in

‘It will ensure immediate action against those involved in sexual harassment’

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal urged all women and child welfare organisations to give wide publicity about Disha Act-2019 since the provisions were stringent and ensure immediate action against those involved in sexual harassment. He said that two years imprisonment was proposed for the harassment through social media and it would be a great weapon for women and college students to face all kinds of challenges. He released poster on Disha Act-2019 prepared by Forum For Child Rights. Vizianagaram District Women and Child Welfare officer N. Rajeswari and Child Welfare Committee member P. Chitti Babu said that special awareness programmes were being organised in colleges to schools to explain the provisions of the Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 7:40:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/give-wide-publicity-about-disha-act-collector/article30644746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY