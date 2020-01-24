Give wide publicity about Disha Act: Collector

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal urged all women and child welfare organisations to give wide publicity about Disha Act-2019 since the provisions were stringent and ensure immediate action against those involved in sexual harassment. He said that two years imprisonment was proposed for the harassment through social media and it would be a great weapon for women and college students to face all kinds of challenges. He released poster on Disha Act-2019 prepared by Forum For Child Rights. Vizianagaram District Women and Child Welfare officer N. Rajeswari and Child Welfare Committee member P. Chitti Babu said that special awareness programmes were being organised in colleges to schools to explain the provisions of the Act.