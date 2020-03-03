‘Give more darshan time for Srivani Trust donors’

Film producer Ambica Krishna on Monday expressed his displeasure over the ‘darshan’ provided to the devotees generously contributing to Srivani Trust. He appealed to TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to restore the old system wherein the devotees were privileged with Harathi and were allowed to stand for a few moments in front of the presiding deity.
Speaking to the media, he said the devotees contributing ₹10,000 towards the newly-floated trust were being treated like the ones in ‘dharma darshan’ queue lines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.