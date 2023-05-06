Girls outperform boys by over 6% in SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh

May 06, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Girls outperformed boys in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations 2023 in Andhra Pradesh by securing 75.38 % pass percentage, against 69.27 % by boys, registering an overall pass percentage of 6.11 % higher than that of boys.

Speaking to the media after releasing the results of the SSC Board Examinations here on Saturday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the Statewide pass percentage of regular candidates was 72.26. As many as 933 schools had secured 100% pass percentage, while 38 recorded zero percentage of result.

Parvatipuram Manyam district secured the highest percentage of 87.47% in the State while Nandyal district recorded the lowest at 60.39 %. Students of the Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools have come out with flying colours by securing the highest pass percentage at 95.25. The Minister informed that the results were available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education — www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Supplementary exams

The Minister said the results declared were provisional in nature. The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2023 were scheduled to be conducted from June 2 to 10. The detailed timetable would be announced in due course and the failed candidates who wished to appear for the supplementary test should remit the examination fee, without waiting for the results of recounting and re-verification.

The headmasters concerned should remit the examination fee (without late fee) from May 7 to May 17 and with a late fee of ₹50 from May 18 to May 22.

Recounting

The candidates who wish to apply for “Recounting’ of their answer scripts should remit an amount of ₹500 per subject through CFMS Citizen Challan (www.cfms.ap.gov.in) by May 13 and those who desired to apply for ‘Re-verification-cum-supply of photo copy of the answer scripts should remit ₹1,000 per subject by May 13.

The SSC Public Examinations 2023 were conducted from April 3 to April 18 and spot valuation camps were set up for evaluation of the answer scripts at 23 centres across the State, except at Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Nandyal districts, from April 19 to 26. A total of 6,09,081 candidates had taken the Board exams in the regular stream across the State.