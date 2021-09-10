Girl tries to end life after poor showing in exam

A 19-year-old girl reportedly attempted to end her life by consuming sanitiser at her house at Kurmannapalem area in the city, late on Wednesday night.

The girl tried to take the extreme step allegedly after failing to secure a good rank in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET). The test results were announced on Wednesday morning.

Duvvada police said that the girl was rushed to hospital by her family members, where doctors said she is now out of danger.

“In her statement, the girl said that she failed to get a good rank despite studying hard,” police said.

Duvvada police have registered a case.

Those struggling with depression or battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.