Girl survives Krishna canal mishap

A nine-year-old girl slipped into a flooded Telugu Ganga canal that takes Krishna water to Chennai. The gritty girl battled for over an hour before she could be rescued by SPSR Nellore Police.

According to a delayed report reaching here, the girl, K. Mounika, accidentally fell into the swollen canal that takes Krishna water from Somasila reservoir on Thursday. The brave tribal girl kept beating her hands and legs for about an hour in a frantic bid to stay afloat before police rescued her by throwing a rope to her, a delayed report reaching the police headquarters here said.

It was a great escape for the girl as none dared to jump into the canal and save her en route as the canal had nearly 11,000 cusecs of water. A shepherd in the next village saw her struggling in the swirling waters and informed the local police.

Soon a team of police personnel from Kaluvoya rushed to the canal and saw the girl staying afloat in the canal which was in spate. They threw a rope to her, which she clung on to without losing hope.

“'After an hour-long rescue operation, we were able to bring the brave girl out of the water,” Kaluvoya Sub-Inspector M. Anjaneyulu told The Hindu. The survival of the girl was really a miracle as the discharge into the canal was very heavy then, he recalls.

It was a happy reunion for the girl with her elder sister with whom she had gone into the forests to collect fire wood. “We had lost all hopes when her sister told about the incident,” adds the girl’s grandfather with his eyes welling up while taking her back home.