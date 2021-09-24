Girl rescued from rape bid in Chittoor

The Narayanavanam police rescued a 20-year-old girl from rape bid and arrested a 28-year-old youth at a nearby hamlet in the early hours of Friday.

The Disha App, which the girl had downloaded on her mobile a couple of days ago, helped her to contact the police.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said the accused, identified as T. Vikram, allegedly barged into a house at midnight on Thursday and tried to force himself on the girl, who was alone at that time. However, the girl could pushed the accused and kept shouting for help, the desperate youth continued banging the the door. In a flash, the girl took to the Disha App on her mobile.

At 1.30 a.m., woman sub-inspector from Narayanavanam Priyanka received the message from the control room in Vijayawada and her team rushed to the village by 1.39 a.m. The accused who was seen moving around the house was taken into custody. The SP said that this was the third incident in September where the police nabbed the accused and saved the girls, thanks to the Disha App.

Mr. Senthil Kumar said that the Disha App awareness campaign was going strong in Chittoor district, with over 7.5 lakh women and students downloading it. The SP announced a cash reward to sub-inspector Priyanka and her team.