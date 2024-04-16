GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Girl burnt alive, parents injured in fire mishap

April 16, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A girl was burnt alive, and her parents critically injured, after the hotel they own caught fire reportedly due to a leakage from a gas cylinder at Jallipalle village of Kuderu mandal, on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, couple Nagabushanam and Jyothi operate a roadside hotel in the village.

After lunchtime, when there were no customers and the couple were busy keeping the premises tidy, a sudden fire broke out from the kitchen, believed to be due to a gas leak. The flames soon engulfed their teenage daughter, Pratyusha, who was in the kitchen. The parents tried to save their daughter, but in vain, as she was charred to death.

The injured couple was rushed to the area hospital in Anantapur and put under critical care. A case was registered.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.