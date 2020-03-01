Andhra Pradesh

Girl ‘attempts suicide’

A Class IX girl allegedly attempted suicide in tribal welfare school at Peddagaruvu area under Hukumpeta police station limits by consuming a chemical on Saturday.

School staff shifted the girl to hospital where she was given treatment. The condition of the girl is said to be safe. Police suspect that the girl tried to take the extreme step after her mother scolded her.

Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

