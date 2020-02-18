Getting blood of rare groups is a major challenge: expert

Tirumala Hospitals Managing Director Tirumala Prasad on Tuesday said that getting required blood of rare groups was always a major challenge for the doctors and staff. He said that many patients needed blood immediately during emergency operations and getting the timely support from live donors was important to save patients. He formally felicitated Gandhi Blood Owners Club president Abdul Ravoof and other members who helped more than 700 patients with blood donation.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged youngsters to join blood donation movement to save precious lives of many patients. Senior doctors G.V. Ramana Kumar, Sarat Kumar Patro, Prakash Chandra Rana and others were present.
