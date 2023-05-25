German envoy discusses trade opportunities with CM Jagan

May 25, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

German Consul General in Chennai, Michaela Küchler, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday. The duo discussed investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and other issues concerning the development of the State.

Mr. Reddy told Ms. Küchler that the State government would extend all possible help to German entrepreneurs keen on investing in the State, and explained to her the salient features of the industrial policy.

He said Andhra Pradesh has excellent infrastructure and talented human resources, which were crucial for businesses to flourish.

Ms. Küchler said German businesses were prepared to work with the A.P. government in the areas of manufacturing, technology transfer, renewable energy and sustainability, automotive and engineering, R&D, IT and digitalisation, start-up ecosystem, skill enhancement and trade and investment promotion.

Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Poonam Malakondaiah, was present.