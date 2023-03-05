HamberMenu
Generic medicines are affordable, offer same benefits as branded ones, says IRCS chairman

March 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
IRCS chairman P. Jaganmohana Rao addressing a gathering on the benefits of generic medicines, during an awareness programme in Srikakulam on Sunday..

Srikakulam district chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) P. Jaganmohana Rao on Sunday urged patients to buy generic medicines available at affordable prices at Jana Aushadi store, located at IRCS office near Gandhi Park.

On the successful completion of the fifth year of the store, IRCS organised a medical camp in Srikakulam to spread awareness among the public on the benefits of the drugs. He said the Centre also wanted establishment of such units across the country to benefit the poor.

“Generic medicines work in the same way as branded ones and provide all clinical benefits,” he said.

