Gather full health info of red zones’ residents: Guntur Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has asked the teams working in cluster containment zones to complete field surveillance and get the complete health profile of people living in areas designated as COVID-19 red zones.

The Collector along with Officer on Special Duty, Kamal Raj, DIG, Guntur Urban, PHD Ramakrishna, Joint Collector A.SA Dinesh Kumar and Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha visited areas in Anandapet, Chakalibazaar, which have witnessed many cases, and gave several suggestions to the field-level teams.

“Ensure that the complete health profile of the people with symptoms or without symptoms is gathered. You should also make sure that those are discharged from isolation centres or quarantine centres stay home. Give priority to elderly people and also get the medical history of people who are calling telemedicine lines,’’ said the Collector.

The Collector also suggested that ORS packets be kept ready in the cluster containment zones in view of the severe summer.

Doorstep delivery

OSD, Medical and Health, Kamal Raj, who has been drafted for COVID-19 duties, asked the teams to ensure that no one in red zones steps out and asked the staff to ensure that all supplies are delivered at the doorstep.

Later, the officers inspected Red Cross Volunteers who were appealing to people to stay indoors in the Red Zones using a public address system.

Tenali Sub Collector Dinesh Kumar and assistant collector Mourya Narupu Reddy were present.