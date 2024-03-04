‘Garuda Seva’ observed at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple

March 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The ‘Garuda Seva’ was performed at the Srinivasa Mangapuram temple here on Monday, as devotees gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the deity. Going by the adage ‘Sishta Rakshana’, the procession is a representation of the Lord embarking on his celestial carrier ‘Garuda’ to rescue of his devotees in trouble.

Lakshmi Haram

The event was preceded by a grand procession ‘Shobha Yatra’, where the ‘Lakshmi Kasula Haram’ adorned to the deity of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala was taken in a procession from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building up to Srinivasa Mangapuram, to be adorned to the processional deity during the ‘Garuda Seva’.

Similarly, Andal Ammavari garlands were taken in a procession from Sri Govindaraja Swamy as a special gift to the Lord from Godha Devi. Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar carried the garlands and offered them to Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who handed it over to the temple priests.

Special Grade Deputy Executive Officer V. Varalakshmi, Vigilance Guard Officer Bali Reddy and Superintendent Chengal Rayulu were among the participants.