Ganja, liquor, tobacco products worth ₹52 lakh seized, 10 held

Special teams raid areas along the Chittoor-Karnataka border

The Chittoor police on Thursday seized a huge quantities of ganja, and Karnataka-made liquor and banned chewing tobacco products, all worth about ₹52 lakh, and arrested 10 persons during raids in three different locations in Tavanampalle mandal. Three vans, a luggage autorickshaw and two motocycles were also confiscated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that in view of the spurt in the smuggling activities involving ganja, liquor and prohibited tobacco products across the Chittoor-Karnataka border, special parties were formed , and surveillance was increased on the suspect transit points.

During the last 24 hours, the special parties conducted raids at Patrapalle Cross, Gajulapalle village, and LN Puram in Tavanampalle mandal and seized the contraband the accused were trying to transport through the rural roads after taking diversion from the Bengaluru national highway at Bangarupalem.

“We have information that three gangs are operating in Chittoor district. They allegedly would procure ganja, liquor bottles and tobacco products from Karnataka and smuggle those into Chittoor. A thorough investigation is under way, and the remaining members of the gangs would be arrested soon,” the DSP said.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar had formed special teams to curb the growing menace of youth getting addicted to ganja. “Apart from counselling the youth , we will intensify vigil against the gangs involved in such illegal activities ,” he said.

All the accused, hailing from Bangarupalem, Tavanampalle, GD Nellore and Tirupati urban mandals, were remanded.