Gandikota festival concludes with ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’

Coinciding with ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’, the two-day ‘Gandikota Utsavalu’ came to a grand close at the famed fort and water body in Kadapa district here on Sunday.
The awe-inspiring water body and the imposing fort turned the venue for the festival conducted with much fanfare by the Department of Tourism. Clad in ethnic wear, officials led by Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Joint Collector M. Gouthami joined the cultural programmes at the fort on Sunday, where people converged in large numbers and shook hands with artists in participating in painting rangoli and other folk events. Rural sports like Kabaddi and volleyball were also conducted as part of the festival.
