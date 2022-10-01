Gandhiji inspired generations with truth and non-violence, says Governor

Rajulapudi Srinivas October 01, 2022 19:18 IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas October 01, 2022 19:18 IST

Harichandan pays tributes to the Father of the Nation on the eve of his birth anniversary

Harichandan pays tributes to the Father of the Nation on the eve of his birth anniversary

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi have always been an inspiration to leaders across the globe. In a message delivered from Raj Bhavan on Saturday, on the eve of the 153 rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, Mr. Harichandan said the teachings of Gandhiji on truth and non-violence had inspired many. “Gandhi Jayanthi is celebrated all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’. On this day, let us take a pledge to rededicate ourselves to the principles of truth and non-violence by following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation,” he said.



Our code of editorial values