Andhra Pradesh

Gales, rain lash Anantapur district

Power supply disrupted in several parts

Heavy gales accompanied by rain lashed several parts of Anantapur district with Anantapur city, Gooty, and Kalyandurg suffering the worst on Thursday night and people spending sleepless nights in most areas due to power outage.

Big trees got uprooted and fell on vehicles parked in streets. A car and several two-wheelers in Anantapur city were damaged and the Anantapur Municipal Corporation was doing its best to clear them till Friday evening. Power lines got snapped at hundreds of places and electricity could be restored to only 50% of the affected areas by Friday morning and 70% by 1 p.m., said APSPDCL officials.

According to them, eight transformers were damaged, 94 Low Tension Power poles got uprooted along with 52 of 11KV poles and two 33KV poles. The workmen were toiling hard from Thursday evening to ensure power supply was restored to government hospitals, and essential/emergency establishments. Total loss to power infrastructure was put at ₹11.40 lakh.

Worst affected colonies

Court Road, Third Line and some colonies in Old City were the worst affected in Anantapur city. District Collector visited some of the affected colonies in the early hours of Friday.

The ARS Rekulakunta Agrometeorologist S. Malleswari Sadhineni said it was a local system that caused rain and gales, but a trough exists from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema. There was a warning from the IMD just before the rainfall began and gales of upto 60 kmph were experienced, but there was not enough time to take any precautionary measures.

The daily district average rainfall was recorded at 4.4 mm with Raptadu recording 62.4 mm, Gummgatta - 46.4, Kammadur - 36.4, Peddavadagur - 30.4, Gooty - 27.6, Pamidi - 15.2, Kanekal-13.2, Anantapur - 8.2 mm, Amarapuram - 7.2, Amadagur - 5.2, Nallamada - 4.2, Gudibanda - 3.8, Narpala - 3.4, Roddam - 3.2, Singanamala - 2.4, Agali - 2.4, Kundurpi - 1.6, Kadiri - 1.6, Atmakur - 1.2, Guntakal - 1.2, and Kudair - 1.0 mm.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:08:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gales-rain-lash-anantapur-district/article31538204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY