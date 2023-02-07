G-20 delegates bowled over by Lepakshi temple in Andhra Pradesh

February 07, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - LEPAKSHI (SSS DIST.)

The representatives of several countries, who are in India as part of the G-20 delegates’ introduction to Indian industrial scenario, were bowled over by the architecture, mural paintings and the monolith Ganesha, hanging pillar at the Sri Veerabhadraswamy temple and the monolith Nandi at Lepakshi on Tuesday.

Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Amaravati Circle archaeologists Surya Prakash and Kamala Haasan briefed the delegates about the Lepakshi temple. The ASI officials briefed the delegates about the importance of the temple, its sculpture and murals. The delegates were spellbound to see the hanging pillar built in 1530 A.D., the richness of paintings, and sculptures. They took selfies. The delegates later left for their visit to Pavagada in Karnataka.

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P. Basanth Kumar, Penukonda Sub-Collector Karthik, and ASI senior officials accorded the delegates a traditional welcome.