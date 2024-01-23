GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Future Skills Experts’ to be deployed in 6,790 govt. high schools in A.P.

The resource persons from engineering colleges will ensure better use of digital infrastructure besides improving technology skills of students

January 23, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, School Education.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, School Education. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

To cater to the digital demands of the modern education, the School Education Department is deploying resource persons from engineering colleges to the mapped 6790 government high schools in the State. These resource persons are called Future Skills Experts and one expert is being deployed for every three schools.

The role of a Future Skill Expert would entail overseeing the available digital infrastructure in their respective schools, to streamline their management, support educators and students and contribute to more efficient and effective educational processes.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash said the Future Skills Experts have been tasked with maintenance of digital assets within the school premises, including the Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), tabs and smart TVs, ensure use of digital devices and assets in high schools by teachers and students, teach ‘Future Skills’ (digital technology related subjects) as a subject teacher, and train teachers in effective use of the modern digital tools in classroom.

These experts will work in coordination with the Principal Secretary, School Education, Commissioner, School Education, Commissioner of School Infrastructure, Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), AP Council of Higher Education, Director for Government Examinations, professors from universities and companies like Microsoft, Intel and NASSCOM.

Joint Director in the office of the Commissioner of School Education M. Ramalingam has been appointed as the Mission Director to ensure proper coordination of the above wings for effective discharge of duties. He will head a working group with members nominated by the above functionaries/instiutions/companies.

The committee thus formed will meet every month and these meeting will be chaired by the Principal Secretary.

