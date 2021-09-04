Furore over scarcity of sand at DDRC meeting

The issue of sand mining kicked up a furore at the District Development Review Committee meeting held here on Friday.

The MLAs belonging to the ruling party turned the heat on the issue saying that scarcity of sand, high prices and non-availability have compounded the woes of the people.

Tempers ran high when MLAs Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Bolla Brahma Naidu lashed out at the sand contractor blaming him for the high prices of sand. At one point of time, an MLA flung the mike down on the floor prompting Minister for Housing and district in charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju to intervene.

Collector Vivek Yadav said that rates displaying the availability and rates of sand at various sand reaches had been put up at all sand reaches . He said that sand was available in plenty at the sand reaches across the district and added that people could now have access to sand at lower prices.

The DDRC meeting also witnessed MLAs tuning their ire against officials over supply of fertilizers and pesticides, seeds and availability of water for irrigation purposes.

Mr. Brahma Naidu said that it was irrational that irrigation officials had resorted to “vara nandi” inn spite of availability of water. The DDRC saw discussion on the likely of third wave of COVID-19 and preparedness.

MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu, MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLAs and district officials were present.