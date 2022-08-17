Furious Godavari spells fresh trouble

Life along the Godavari and Sabari rivers was paralysed as a third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam

Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju district is submerged in water due to recurring floods in Godavari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Life along the Godavari and Sabari rivers was paralysed as a third warning was issued at Bhadrachalam

The Godavari river is set to give a tough time yet again to people in six districts of Andhra Pradesh as a third flood warning is in force at Bhadrachalam. By Wednesday 9 p.m, the flood water level was 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam. The habitations along the course of the river and some island villages face the threat of inundation.

Life along the river Godavari and Sabari has been paralysed with scores of habitations remaining cut off.

Hit by flood last month, people in the Godavari region could not find time to resume their life fully. Within the past week, the Godavari flood has disrupted life twice.

Tri-State border

Flood water entered the habitations along the Sabari river in Chintoor. The Chintoor-Bhadrachalam road was cut off without any possibility for vehicles to ply.

The Godavari Head Works Division has issued second flood warning at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage, where the outflow is 14.55 lakh cusecs being discharged into the eastern and central deltas.

In an official release, Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has stated that all the revenue and other officials are on alert to tackle the flood.