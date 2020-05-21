Full salary forgovt. employeesin June

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to pay full salaries to government employees for the month of May payable in June. A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting on Thursday.

Due to the corona pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, salaries of employees for March and April were deferred at different percentages. However, the Chief Minister directed that full salaries be paid for May to help them meet the contingency.

Meanwhile, the GVK Group donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund towards COVID containment measures.

GVK Group Vice-Chairman G.V. Sanjay Reddy handed over a cheque to Mr. Jagan at his camp office.