FSI ‘Open House’ draws students in large numbers

Engine room, life rafts fascinate children

There was a flurry of activity and excitement among school and college students as they boarded the Fisheries Survey of India (FSI) vessels, anchored at jetty no. 6 at the Fishing Harbour, here on Thursday.

They had all come to watch the exhibits displayed on board the research vessels by the FSI as part of an ‘Open House’ organised to create awareness among students and the general public on the activities of FSI.

The students were seen taking notes as the FSI representatives explained various aspects of the marine life species displayed at the expo. The section featuring sea snakes, lobsters and some varieties of fish, caught by the FSI team during its survey last month, caught the attention of the students. Some of the schoolchildren were seen enthusiastically asking questions regarding the life raft, and the safety equipment to release smoke and flares to seek help from faraway vessels or aircraft, in times of distress.

Some of the younger students requested FSI representatives to allow them to sit in the raft after it was inflated for demonstration. FSI Zonal Director in-charge D. Bhami Reddy, who saw the enthusiasm of the students, directed the officials to allow them to sit and take photographs. The children thoroughly enjoyed taking selfies.

While the smaller raft can accommodate up to six persons, the bigger ones can carry up to 25 persons. The rafts are used in times of emergency. Firefighting appliances and fire safety equipment were displayed on the vessel and the students and visitors were told about their use in fighting oil fires, which are common at sea. The FSI team supplied face masks to the students.

The engine room of the vessel was another area which generated a lot of interest among the students. They asked questions on various instruments used to know the depth of water, the presence of marine species at different levels, and navigational and meteorological equipment.

“We have 240 varieties of rare species of marine organisms, which were caught in our nets during our survey last month. We have two survey vessels – M.F.V. Matsya Shikari and M.F.V. Matsya Darshini – at the Visakhapatnam zonal base of FSI, the jurisdiction of which extends over three States, from Machilipatnam in A.P. to Sand Heads in West Bengal. We make studies on unidentified marine species and abnormalities, if any, in other species caught in our nets,” says Mr. Bhami Reddy.