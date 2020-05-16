Fruit trucks smuggling liquor seized in Guntur

Smuggling of liquor is on the rise in the State during the lockdown. Late on Friday night, Guntur Rural police intercepted three fruit-laden trucks carrying watermelon and seized 2,332 bottles of branded whiskey and brandy stacked beneath the fruit boxes.

The trucks coming from Telangana were intercepted at the Pondugula check-post by the police.

On Friday alone, the Guntur Rural police seized liquor worth ₹5.88 lakh in 3,160 bottles besides seizing 11 trucks. Twenty-nine persons were arrested.

“Our police personnel got suspicious after seeing the trucks enter the check-post within 30 minutes. We have been strictly enforcing the ban on liquor transport and so far seized 5,482 bottles of liquor worth ₹9 lakh and arrested 210 persons. The district has 21 check-posts, 14 mobile parties and eight district check-posts,” said SP, Guntur Rural Ch. Vijaya Rao.

Steep hike in liquor prices and non-availability of branded liquor and beer is leading to locals smuggling liquor from Hyderabad.