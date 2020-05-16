Andhra Pradesh

Fruit trucks smuggling liquor seized in Guntur

Contraband worth ₹9 lakh confiscated in district so far

Smuggling of liquor is on the rise in the State during the lockdown. Late on Friday night, Guntur Rural police intercepted three fruit-laden trucks carrying watermelon and seized 2,332 bottles of branded whiskey and brandy stacked beneath the fruit boxes.

The trucks coming from Telangana were intercepted at the Pondugula check-post by the police.

On Friday alone, the Guntur Rural police seized liquor worth ₹5.88 lakh in 3,160 bottles besides seizing 11 trucks. Twenty-nine persons were arrested.

“Our police personnel got suspicious after seeing the trucks enter the check-post within 30 minutes. We have been strictly enforcing the ban on liquor transport and so far seized 5,482 bottles of liquor worth ₹9 lakh and arrested 210 persons. The district has 21 check-posts, 14 mobile parties and eight district check-posts,” said SP, Guntur Rural Ch. Vijaya Rao.

Steep hike in liquor prices and non-availability of branded liquor and beer is leading to locals smuggling liquor from Hyderabad.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 10:11:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fruit-trucks-smuggling-liquor-seized-in-guntur/article31603325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY